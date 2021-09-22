Convicted felon charged in fatal shooting
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 29-year-old convicted felon is facing charges after police say he fatally shot a man Tuesday afternoon.
The man was found dead on the scene located on Myrna Lane north of Parkway Village.
Tray Bledsoe was identified as the suspect and charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Bledsoe is set to appear in court Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
