City Watch Alert: 14-year-old boy reported missing in Memphis

Have you seen Marvin Wilkins Jr.
City Watch Alert for Marvin Wilkins Jr.
City Watch Alert for Marvin Wilkins Jr.(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teen is missing and police are asking for your help in locating him.

Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert for 14-year-old Marvin Wilkins Jr. who was last seen Tuesday evening at his home on Westmont Road in the Westwood neighborhood.

Investigators say Wilkins came home from football practice then left around 7 p.m. and never returned.

He is described as a 5′9″ Black male, weighs 147 lbs and was last seen wearing a Dragon Ball Z tank top, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on Wilkins’ whereabouts, call Memphis Police Department Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

