Child last seen walking barefoot with 2 dogs reported missing in Mississippi

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen walking barefoot with two dogs.

An endangered/missing child alert has been issued in an effort to find Henton Kenneth Dean.

He is described as a 3′5″ white male, weighs 40 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes and lives in Center Hill, Mississippi in Lauderdale County.

MBI says he was last seen on Center Hill Road walking toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts and no shoes.

If you have any information regarding his locations, call Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at 601-482-9806.

