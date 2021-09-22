Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Child last seen walking barefoot with 2 dogs reported missing in Mississippi

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen walking barefoot with two dogs.

An endangered/missing child alert has been issued in an effort to find Henton Kenneth Dean.

He is described as a 3′5″ white male, weighs 40 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes and lives in Center Hill, Mississippi in Lauderdale County.

MBI says he was last seen on Center Hill Road walking toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers wearing a grey shirt, khaki shorts and no shoes.

If you have any information regarding his locations, call Lauderdale County Sheriff Department at 601-482-9806.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of ‘The Voice’
Fayette-Ware High School
Student expelled, facing criminal charges for Fayette County high school threat
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured

Latest News

COVID-sniffing dogs
Oxford theater using dogs to detect COVID-19 in guests
City Watch Alert for Marvin Wilkins Jr.
City Watch Alert: 14-year-old boy reported missing in Memphis
FBI forensic accountant questioned during embezzlement trial of Tennessee state senator
FBI forensic accountant questioned during embezzlement trial of Tennessee state senator
Former Tigers football coach Pete Mitchell dies at 87
Former Tigers football coach Pete Mitchell dies at 87