Affidavit: Woman threatens to shoot neighbor, 8 kids over loose dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is accused of threatening her neighbor and the neighbor’s eight children over the family’s dog earlier this month.

According to a police report, the neighbor called for help after a run-in with 27-year-old Karlisha Hobson outside their homes.

The neighbor told police her children’s small dog got out and went into Hobson’s yard across the street. Hobson reportedly came outside and threatened to shoot the dog, then approached the neighbor with a Draco-style gun, which is a semi-automatic pistol, and said “she was going to air this b**** out.”

The neighbor told police Hobson pointed the gun at her and her eight children who were playing in the yard, then said, “she was going to shoot up the house,” according to the police report.

The woman got her children inside the house as Hobson left in an SUV.

Police say the neighbor identified Hobson from a six-person photo lineup.

Hobson was arrested and charged with nine counts of aggravated assault, plus employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Jail records show Hobson was released after posting bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.