2022 SEC Football schedules released

SEC
SEC(none)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the 2021 football season just started, the excitement for 2022 comes as the SEC released each school’s football schedule.

Ole Miss opens the season against Troy, September 3, 2022. The Rebels have a November 19th meeting at Arkansas and host Mississippi State November 24th for the Egg Bowl.

Mississippi State and Memphis open the season in Starkville on September 3rd. The Bulldogs play at Arizona out of the Pac-12 September 10th. They’re at Arkansas on October 8th.

Tennessee opens the season against Ball State and play at Pitt week 2. The Vols finish SEC play at Vanderbilt.

Arkansas’ opener is against Cincinnati. They’ll play Texas A&M in Arlington, TX on September 24th. They play at BYU October 15th.

For full schedules, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

