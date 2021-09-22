1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in southeast Memphis.

Police responded to Bestway Drive in a neighborhood near Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road where they found a male victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have another male detained.

Investiagators haven’t released the names or ages of either person at this time.

