1 away from 2,000, COVID-19 death count continues to increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Shelby County, but the death toll is still on the rise.

The health department says that there has been an additional 276 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the death count to 1,999 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

SCHD reports that the weekly positivity rate for the week ending in September 11 is 12.8%, down 1.3% from the previous week, and the seven day average COVID-19 cases is currently 409..

There are currently 5,742 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

COVID-19 dashboard 9-22-21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Pediatric case data:

73 new cases

24,164 pandemic total cases

1,903 active cases

Vaccination data:

398,093 fully vaccinated

83,022 partially vaccinated

8,834 vaccinated in the last seven days

Average vaccines last seven days 1,262

Shelby County is working towards its goal of herd immunity and hit 68% of that goal this week.

