Woman jumps from burning apartment building; several families displaced

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is waking up in the hospital after jumping from her burning apartment. The fire erupted at a Whitehaven apartment complex leaving several families homeless.

It happened late Monday night at the Pepper Tree Apartments off of Graceland Road.

Firefighters on the scene tell us the woman hurt her leg after jumping from her second-story apartment but she’s going to be OK.

Memphis Fire Department fought off the flames while families with children stood outside.

It’s unclear the number of residents who’ve been displaced by this fire.

We spoke with Lt. Wayne Cooke with the fire department about what it took to put out the flames at this large apartment complex.

“We dispatched several crews,” said Cooke. “We want to make sure that we had enough manpower to handle this structure. The fire did extend from the primary structure to two adjacent buildings.”

Memphis Fire Department says they started receiving calls about the fire around 10 p.m. They stated that the fire was under control in 38 minutes.

Some of the residents here have sadly lost a lot; not just a place to stay but a lot of memorable items. It’s still unclear what may have started this fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

