What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN's Telisa Franklin are talking about what's trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ultimate couple’s night. The event is called Marriage Refuel. It is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 1 and will include live music, dinner, prizes, and ministry. The cost is $65 per couple. For more information, call (901) 314-0672 or (901) 921-2282.

Friday September 24, there’s a Stop The Violence Block Party hosted by Pastor Dante Parnell. Telisa said those interested should swing by 2244 Lyon St. between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

This weekend is the 5th Annual Soulful Food Truck Festival Sunday, September 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tiger Lane located at 450 Maxwell Blvd. Telisa said you can expect amazing food, live performances, and plenty of vendors.



Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m.

