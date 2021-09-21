Advertise with Us
Tiger’s women’s soccer star picks up second league award

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s awards week on the pitch for the Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer team.

Tiger Defender Kimberley Smit, who scored the Tiger’s First Goal in the University of Memphis’ 4-Nil league opening victory over Temple, is named the American Athletic Conference Defender of the Week.

Smit, a Defender by trade, helped lead the Tiger’s defense to their sixth shutout of the season. It’s the second Defensive Player of the Week honor this year. 

The Tigers, now 7-1-1, are receiving enough votes to come in 28th this week in the National Soccer Coaches Association Poll.  Memphis is on the Road at 14th ranked UCF Thursday night.

