Tiger’s women’s soccer star picks up second league award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s awards week on the pitch for the Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer team.

Tiger Defender Kimberley Smit, who scored the Tiger’s First Goal in the University of Memphis’ 4-Nil league opening victory over Temple, is named the American Athletic Conference Defender of the Week.

Smit, a Defender by trade, helped lead the Tiger’s defense to their sixth shutout of the season. It’s the second Defensive Player of the Week honor this year.

The Tigers, now 7-1-1, are receiving enough votes to come in 28th this week in the National Soccer Coaches Association Poll. Memphis is on the Road at 14th ranked UCF Thursday night.

