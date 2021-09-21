Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger’s Calvin Austin named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week

(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It may forever go down in the annals of University of Memphis Football as “The Play.” Whatever historical value it retains, the punt return touchdown by the Tigers Calvin Austin is the play that keeps on giving for the speedster from Harding Academy here in the city.

The heads-up play by Austin, who grabs the ball between several Mississippi State defenders and takes it to the house for a 94-yard touchdown, earns him the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week Award.

There’s controversy around it, sure as the Bulldogs thought they had downed the ball but the whistle never blew, and Austin picked it up as a live ball and scored the longest punt return touchdown by a Tiger since 1975.

Shout out to Keith Wright against Louisville.

The SEC released a statement saying they could’ve replayed the play because one ref gave an inadvertent signal to stop the clock, and there happened to be two Memphis Tiger players who both wore a number four on their jersey on the field, but the game’s over, what’s done is done. 

Austin, who came to Memphis on a track scholarship and won All American Honors on the 4X100 Meter Relay Team, walked on to the Tiger Football team and has become its star playmaker.

“I was looking and waiting to see if someone would hand it to the Referee,” said Austin. “And on our punt return team, we always emphasize the ball is never dead till they hand it to the official. I just sprinted to the ball and knew that i could get it and run it. And even if i could’ve gotten to the 5-yard line and fumbled it. it would still be our ball.”

Austin also caught two touchdown passes in the game.

The last one was the eventual game-winner on a wide receiver throwback screen in the 32-29 victory. Memphis next hosts Texas-San Antonio. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Michael Barkley
Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

Latest News

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Carrol solidifying Heisman hype
Calvin Austin III makes once in a lifetime play on special teams in Tigers 31-29 win over...
Calvin Austin III makes once in a lifetime play on special teams in Tigers 31-29 win over Mississippi State
WATCH: Memphis def. Mississippi State 31-29 in thriller
WATCH: Memphis def. Mississippi State 31-29 in thriller
Tigers to face Mississippi State at the Liberty Bowl
Tigers to face Mississippi State at the Liberty Bowl