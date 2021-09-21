Advertise with Us
Only half of Memphis city employees are vaccinated against COVID-19

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Only half of Memphis’ nearly 4,000 city employees are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new data comes from a Memphis City Council committee meeting Tuesday.

The solid waste division has the lowest vaccination rate among city employees with just 37 percent. The police and fire departments are both less than 50 percent vaccinated.

On-site vaccinations are being offered for the police and fire departments, and some on-site vaccination events have been arranged for solid waste employees.

The city is awaiting OSHA regulations in response to President Joe Biden’s order for employers with 100 or more workers to mandate the vaccine.

The percentages are based on voluntary self reporting, so some vaccinated city workers may not be included in the overall total at this time.

