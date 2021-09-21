Advertise with Us
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Carrol solidifying Heisman hype

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Talk about award-winning performances. The Heisman hype is more than heating up for Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral.

It’s on fire after his record-setting performance against Tulane in the rain down in Oxford.

Corral earning, not one, but two national honors in the rollicking 61-21 victory against the Green Wave.

How about the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week and a spot on the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8 list of Top Performances.

All Corral did was tie a single-game school record with seven touchdowns, and accounted for 403 total yards. He finished the game hitting 23-31 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns and he also had a career-high four touchdowns on the ground.

Corral is the first player in SEC history with three pass TDs and four rushing TDs in a single game.

Ole Miss, now ranked 13th in the latest A.P. Poll, has a week off before facing No. one Alabama in Tuscaloosa on October 2.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

