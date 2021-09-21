Advertise with Us
More isolated showers or storms along a cold front

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring more scattered showers or storms this afternoon, main in eastern Arkansas and north Mississippi. It will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible before midnight, the clouds will slowly push east through sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s with a north wind at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Fall officially arrives on Wednesday and it will definitely feel like it with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Expect sun to mix with a few clouds at times. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both days with highs low to mid 80s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

