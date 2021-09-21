Mid-South law enforcement agencies face deadly impact of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They fight fires, fight crime, now law enforcement officers across the country are battling one of their greatest challenges, the deadly impact of COVID-19.

Memphis police are dealing with the loss of one of their own. 35-year-old Memphis police officer, Jimmie Alex Shindler, died Monday.

The Memphis Police Association says Shindler died while being treated for an illness at Baptist East Hospital. Shindler’s family has shared on social media that he died from COVID-19.

Shindler was with the department for 12 years and was currently assigned to the Mt. Moriah station.

“Officer Shindler personified what it means to be the best in blue,” said Chief CJ Davis.

The law enforcement officer fatalities report states COVID-19 related fatalities are the single highest cause of law enforcement deaths occurring in the first six months of 2021. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner agrees.

“Not hardly a week goes by that I don’t get an email from somewhere across this country or even in the state where a law enforcement or a correctional officer has passed from COVID,” Bonner said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Bonner confirms 491 employees tested positive for COVID 19, which includes corrections, law enforcement, and civilian employees.

444 of those employees have since recovered with 47 out currently.

Bonner says his employees are not required to get the vaccine, but he strongly encourages them to do so because of their line of work.

“It’s just so important to do what you can do to keep yourself and your family, and the rest of your coworkers, the community, look we’re all in this together,” Bonner said.

Bonner says he’s not aware of any of his employees battling COVID-19 in a hospital, and one law enforcement deputy and four correction officers have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.