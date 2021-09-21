Mid-South Fair is back with COVID safety measures in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair is back after COVID-19 canceled the event last year.

Gates open Thursday September 23, but if you plan to come out COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Organizers have gone to great lengths to put plans in place to help protect guests and employees from transitioning to mobile ticketing to designating separate entry and exit points.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Landers Center Executive Director Todd Mastry at the digital desk to find out what you need to know.

The fair will wrap up October 3.

