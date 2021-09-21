Advertise with Us
Memphis police investigating deadly shooting
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened at Frayser Boulevard and University.

A male victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

