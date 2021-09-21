Memphis police investigating deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened at Frayser Boulevard and University.

A male victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The victim has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 21, 2021

