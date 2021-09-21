Memphis contestants wow judges on season premier of ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two singers are making Memphis proud on the premiere of the 21st season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Memphians Wendy Moten and Katherine Ann Mohler wowed the judges in their blind auditions Monday night.

Mohler chose to go to Team Ariana, while Moten got a standing ovation from all four judges and chose to go with coach Blake Shelton. Shelton called her one of the top three blind auditions in the show’s history.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. on Action News Five.

