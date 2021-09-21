Advertise with Us
Memphis City Council to vote on ordinances regarding protections for Memphis Sand Aquifer

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council is meeting Tuesday to discuss passing three city ordinances that would protect the Memphis Sand Aquifer which would also protect the city’s drinking water.

This comes as the city has worked to battle the production of the Byhalia Connection Pipeline, a crude oil pipeline stretching 49 miles through several Memphis neighborhoods and parts of North Mississippi.

One of the ordinances states, “Oil pipelines shall be no closer than 1,500 feet of any school, place of worship, park, family recreation center, or any residential use.”

Another is to further protect the aquifer. City council member Jeff Warren, who is sponsoring this ordinance, said protecting the city’s water supply is a health issue.

One of the proposed ordinances would also establish a review board, requiring any company interested in installing a pipeline in the Memphis sand aquifer to adhere to certain guidelines.

Memphis Community Against the Pipeline (MCAP) spoke out once more regarding the approval of city ordinances during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning.

MCAP demands the city needs protection for its natural resources. The vote has been delayed several times but the group is hoping the ordinances will pass unanimously among the council today.

Plains All American Pipeline, the company behind the Byhalia Connection Pipeline, said it is no longer pursuing the project, “due to lower US oil production resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

