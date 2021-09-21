Memphis City Council considers resolution to make Juneteenth paid holiday for city employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council will consider a resolution to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city workers during Tuesday’s meeting.

Juneteenth celebrates the day enslaved African Americans learned about the emancipation proclamation on June 19, 1865 -- two years after it was signed.

Currently, city employees have 13 paid holidays.

This resolution would replace one of the holidays.

The City Council first proposed this resolution in April but tabled it so they could poll city workers.

