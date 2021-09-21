Man dies in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the shooting on Myrna Lane at 1:41 p.m.

A male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

