Man dies in Memphis shooting
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.
Memphis police responded to the shooting on Myrna Lane at 1:41 p.m.
A male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.