Law enforcement investigating another social media threat at Fayette County high school

Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette-Ware High School
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A social media threat made against Fayette-Ware High School is currently under investigation.

Fayette County Public Schools says law enforcement is involved and once the person responsible has been identified they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

This is the second threat made within a week against the school.

On Friday, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says a social media post of a gun with a threatening message was shared. Officials closed off the school’s football game to spectators and canceled after-school classes as the investigation continued.

It was later discovered the post was a prank sent out by a Fayette-Ware high student.

Charges against the student are pending, at last report.

We are working to learn the nature of Tuesday’s incident and will update this story as we receive new information.

