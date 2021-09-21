Advertise with Us
Kyle Murphy all-time scoring leader for 901 FC

Kyle Murphy
Kyle Murphy(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the professional ranks, congratulations to Memphis 901 FC Forward Kyle Murphy.

Murphy’s two goals against New York Red Bulls 2 Sunday puts him at the top of Memphis’ All-Time Scoring chart with 13 goals for 901 FC. 

Murphy slots in a penalty kick in the first half to open the scoring for Memphis.

Later in the second half, up 2-Nil, Murphy gets his second goal in the 79th minute to complete the 3-Nil victory and a great homecoming for the New York native. 

Murphy surpasses Brandon Allen’s 12 goal total.

Kyle’s goal-scoring per minute play average is one every 112 minutes, which puts him third in the United Soccer League. 901 FC is now just tjree points shy of the playoff line in the USL Central Divison. 

Next Match is Wednesday at AutoZone Park against Indy 11.

