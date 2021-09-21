Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Heavy rain and storms today, big drop in temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few light showers will be possible this morning, but thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning will be possible this afternoon. Rain will linger this evening, but clouds will move out by tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will be around 1 inch. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Behind the cold front bringing the rain, temperatures and humidity will drop. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and downpours along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers followed by gradual clearing, a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Michael Barkley
Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Cold front brings more rain followed by a big change in the pattern
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 20, 2021
Red sunset as seen from Williford, AR on July 28, 2021
Breakdown: Why wildfires create red suns and moons
WMC First Alert Weather
More isolated showers or storms this afternoon