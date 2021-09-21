Heavy rain and storms today, big drop in temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few light showers will be possible this morning, but thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning will be possible this afternoon. Rain will linger this evening, but clouds will move out by tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will be around 1 inch. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon. Behind the cold front bringing the rain, temperatures and humidity will drop. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and downpours along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers followed by gradual clearing, a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

