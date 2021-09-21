Firefighters battling fire at apartment complex in Memphis
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in Memphis Monday night.
The fire is at the Pepper Tree Apartments on Graceland Drive. Injuries have not been confirmed.
Stay with Action News 5 online and on air as we work to gather more details.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.