Fire at Memphis apartment complex determined to be arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cause of a fire at an apartment complex in Memphis Monday night was determined to be arson.

The fire happened at the Pepper Tree Apartments on Eastwind Drive. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire was intentionally set on the patio of one of the units.

Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters reported heavy fire visible from the two-story apartments. Approximately 103 emergency response personnel responded to the fire.

A woman jumped from the second floor to escape the fire and sustained severe injuries to her right leg. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in stable condition.

Ten apartment units sustained smoke, fire, and water damage. The Red Cross provided assistance to 11 families.

The fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

