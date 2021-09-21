Fall begins tomorrow and it will certainly feel like it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moves through the Mid-South tonight keeping clouds and a few showers in place this evening. Fall begins tomorrow at 2:21 PM and it will feel like it as much cooler and drier air will be firmly in place behind the front where it will remain for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Evening Showers with gradual clearing after midnight along with a breezy North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with a light North wind and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy each day with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

