Fall arrives tomorrow along with cooler weather!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall officially arrives at 2:21 PM CT Wednesday, and right on cue, our humidity will drop and temperatures will be cool.

The upcoming cool down is all due to a cold front that sweeps through the Mid-South today (Tuesday). Severe weather is not anticipated, but this front could produce heavy rain and lightning at times.

The heaviest rain will occur during the afternoon. Rain will linger this evening, but clouds will move out by tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will be around 1 inch. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.

Radar Image captured 7 AM CT Tuesday, September 21, 2021) (WMC)

Behind the cold front bringing the rain, temperatures and humidity will drop. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to 60 degrees tonight.

As dry air filters in tonight, it may be breezy at times.

Winds will pick up Tuesday evening (WMC)

High temperatures will be about 10-degrees cooler Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The most noticeable Fall-like weather will occur in the mornings as overnight lows in the low to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We have a beautiful weekend in store for us with low humidity and dry weather continuing. It will be a little warmer both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

7-Day forecast (WMC)

With today’s rain and thunderstorms, be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android it to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.