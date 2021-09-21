Advertise with Us
DeSoto County Schools reports 189 students with COVID-19, 375 students quarantined

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools released COVID-19 data Monday for the week of September 13 through September 17.

The school district reports a total of 189 new confirmed COVID-19 student cases in the school setting. There are 375 students quarantined as a result of close contact in school settings.

Southaven High School has the highest number of positive cases with 18 students having the virus. Southaven Middle School has the highest number of quarantined students at 66.

Twenty-seven school staff members tested positive for COVID-19 for the week.

The numbers are a decrease from the previous week when there were 283 positive student cases and 458 students in quarantine. There were 43 staff cases the previous week.

DeSoto County Schools says the numbers don’t include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations that are not school-related.

