Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Daily cases continue to drop, COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 21
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 21(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County daily COVID-19 cases are on the decline but virus-related deaths continue to rise. Within the last 24 hours, the Shelby County Health Department reported 212 new cases with 15 additional deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 138,797 total cases with a death toll of 1,988.

Health officials also report 78 new pediatric virus cases.

There are over 5,800 new COVID-19 cases with 1,923 of those among school-aged children.

Children aged 0-17 account for about 35% of all active cases in Shelby County.

Active cases by age - Shelby County
Active cases by age - Shelby County(SCHD)

Masking up and vaccinations are two things health leaders are touting to battle the ongoing pandemic.

Shelby County vaccination data:

  • 480,387 total people vaccinated
  • 83,256 people partially vaccinated
  • 397,131 people fully vaccinated
  • 862,044 total vaccinations administered
  • 9,889 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The county has a goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity which is over halfway reached.

For more information about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Michael Barkley
Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for COVID-19

Latest News

Statement on Memphis student who died of COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,669 new cases reported Tues.
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.
US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11