Daily cases continue to drop, COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County daily COVID-19 cases are on the decline but virus-related deaths continue to rise. Within the last 24 hours, the Shelby County Health Department reported 212 new cases with 15 additional deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 138,797 total cases with a death toll of 1,988.

Health officials also report 78 new pediatric virus cases.

There are over 5,800 new COVID-19 cases with 1,923 of those among school-aged children.

Children aged 0-17 account for about 35% of all active cases in Shelby County.

Active cases by age - Shelby County (SCHD)

Masking up and vaccinations are two things health leaders are touting to battle the ongoing pandemic.

Shelby County vaccination data:

480,387 total people vaccinated

83,256 people partially vaccinated

397,131 people fully vaccinated

862,044 total vaccinations administered

9,889 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The county has a goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity which is over halfway reached.

For more information about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

