Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 08 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Helping Communities Grow

Putting boots on the ground to help families in Binghampton. The steps they took in order to make a difference.

Michelle Nixon | Director of Development for Junior League of Memphis | jlmemphis.org

Exploring Ancient Grounds

Explore a brew at Ancient Grounds before venturing through Memphis Zoo. Find out about the inspiration behind their coffee shop.

Open with regular zoo hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday - Saturday | memphiszoo.org/dining

The Delta Variant in Memphis

It’s been a troubling time dealing with Coronavirus and a Methodist doctor is here to help. We get personal about the Delta variant’s impact on our city.

Dr. LaTonya B. Washington, MD, MBA, CPE | Chief Medical Officer of Methodist North Hospital

Looking for where to get vaccinated? This online finder can help: vaccines.gov

How Lighting Can Protect Your Home

Home décor is a sight to see, but it can add a touch of security. Check out these vivid variations that can illuminate your home.

Brandon Stephens | President of The Décor Group | https://www.thedecorgroup.com/

