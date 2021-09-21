Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 08 Sept
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Helping Communities Grow
Putting boots on the ground to help families in Binghampton. The steps they took in order to make a difference.
Michelle Nixon | Director of Development for Junior League of Memphis | jlmemphis.org
Exploring Ancient Grounds
Explore a brew at Ancient Grounds before venturing through Memphis Zoo. Find out about the inspiration behind their coffee shop.
Open with regular zoo hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Sunday - Saturday | memphiszoo.org/dining
The Delta Variant in Memphis
It’s been a troubling time dealing with Coronavirus and a Methodist doctor is here to help. We get personal about the Delta variant’s impact on our city.
Dr. LaTonya B. Washington, MD, MBA, CPE | Chief Medical Officer of Methodist North Hospital
Looking for where to get vaccinated? This online finder can help: vaccines.gov
How Lighting Can Protect Your Home
Home décor is a sight to see, but it can add a touch of security. Check out these vivid variations that can illuminate your home.
Brandon Stephens | President of The Décor Group | https://www.thedecorgroup.com/
