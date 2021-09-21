Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 07 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Former St. Jude patient is the first pediatric cancer survivor to go to space.

Inspiration beyond the stars, this former St. Jude patient fought cancer and makes another monumental feat joining the world’s first all-civilian mission that sends her into orbit.

Hayley Arceneaux | Pediatric Survivor & Physician Assistant for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital | stjude.org/inspiration4

Keep up with their story via podcast: St. Jude Mission of a Lifetime

Transform your food hobby into a business.

A dream and an idea. The way one creative space helps aspiring chefs overcome hurdles and take on all the possibilities of entrepreneurship.

Steve Cantor | Co-Founder of OtherFoods Kitchen | otherfoodskitchen.com

Creamy & Crunchy Cookie Pudding

Layers of sweetness almost too good to eat we’re going back inside OtherFoods Kitchen to see who’s making these decadent treats!

Bria Woods | Co-Founder of Elise Dessert Company | elisedessertco.com

Magic Johnson in Memphis

NBA fans, it’s a face you’ll recognize. Magic Johnson is passing his experience on to ignite young people in the Bluff City.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Michael Barkley
Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for COVID-19

Latest News

Labor Day BBQ Ideas
Bluff City Life: Labor Day 2021
Former St. Jude patient is the first pediatric cancer survivor to go to space.
Bluff City Life: Sept 07 pt 1 of 4
Transform your food hobby into a business.
Bluff City Life: Sept 07 pt 2 of 4
Creamy & Crunchy Cookie Pudding
Bluff City Life: Sept 07 pt 3 of 4