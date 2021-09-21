Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 07 Sept

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Former St. Jude patient is the first pediatric cancer survivor to go to space.

Inspiration beyond the stars, this former St. Jude patient fought cancer and makes another monumental feat joining the world’s first all-civilian mission that sends her into orbit.

Hayley Arceneaux | Pediatric Survivor & Physician Assistant for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital | stjude.org/inspiration4

Keep up with their story via podcast: St. Jude Mission of a Lifetime

Transform your food hobby into a business.

A dream and an idea. The way one creative space helps aspiring chefs overcome hurdles and take on all the possibilities of entrepreneurship.

Steve Cantor | Co-Founder of OtherFoods Kitchen | otherfoodskitchen.com

Creamy & Crunchy Cookie Pudding

Layers of sweetness almost too good to eat we’re going back inside OtherFoods Kitchen to see who’s making these decadent treats!

Bria Woods | Co-Founder of Elise Dessert Company | elisedessertco.com

Magic Johnson in Memphis

NBA fans, it’s a face you’ll recognize. Magic Johnson is passing his experience on to ignite young people in the Bluff City.

