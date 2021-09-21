Bluff City Life: Thursday, 09 Sept

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Conway Cares Quarterly Winner

The pandemic put a hold on a lot of our lives, but not on kindness! Conway Cares provides those in need with a new heating and air conditioning unit.

Winners: Tabitha and Guy Warren

Nominate someone to be next quarter’s winner.

Click here to see if submissions are open.

Crosstown Dental Group

Putting patients at ease, the “Un-Dentist” is spreading his modern methods across the 901!

Daniel Bird, DDS | Owner of Crosstown Dental Group | crosstowndentist.com

Two locations: Highland Row, 431 S. Highland Ste. 115 | Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave Ste. 446

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

It’s lunchtime! We are frying up Buttermilk Chicken with the only recipe you’ll ever need!

Chef Felicia Suzanne of Felicia Suzanne’s feliciasuzanne.com | bluffcityweekend.com

“’X’ Marks the Spot!

What started as a book store has slowly evolved into a book store / music shop owned by John Lowe of Lowebow guitars.

John Lowe | Owner of Xanadu Music & Books | Facebook

Click to read the full article here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.