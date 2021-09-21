Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Labor Day 2021

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Telisa’s Secrets To A Positive Outlook

Feel relaxed, refreshed, and rejuvenated with Telisa’s secrets to a positive outlook when feeling overwhelmed, overworked and overlooked.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Celebrating Rosh Hashanah

Sounding the shofar! Learn how Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year, is celebrated along with holiday greetings in Hebrew.

Lauren Taube | Director for the Center of Jewish Living & Learning for Memphis Jewish Community Center | jccmemphis.org

Labor Day BBQ Ideas

One and Only BBQ shares their meat must-haves, what it takes to be a grill master and how they prep for the holiday.

Prince Amoateng | General Manager for One and Only BBQ | oneandonlybbq.com

History Highlight: Piggly Wiggly

Clarence Saunders changed the world for shoppers everywhere! Find out what was so revolutionary about Memphis’ own Piggly Wiggly!

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

