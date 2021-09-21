Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Friday, 10 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Stories from the Pentagon (1/2)

A firefighter share his experience when called up into the aftermath of 9/11 and the significance of Fire Museum of Memphis in honoring our heroes.

Herman Redwine | Tennessee Task Force One | firemuseum.com

A Song for Nurses & First Responders

Not all heroes wear capes, meet the man behind this tribute song and his personal inspiration for the lyrics.

Jacob Restituto | Singer-Songwriter | YouTube | Instagram | Spotify - @JacobRestituto

Click here to watch the official lyric video to Hero by Jacob Restituto.

Viral Spinach Rotel Dip

Get a bite of this sensational spinach rotel dip! This recipe has gone viral, but we’re putting it to the taste test!

Rahman McWilliams | Owner of Cut Lab in Oak Court Mall | cut-lab.com | YouTube - @RahmanMcWilliams

Stories from the Pentagon (2/2)

A firefighter share his experience when called up into the aftermath of 9/11 and the significance of Fire Museum of Memphis in honoring our heroes.

Major McNeil | Tennessee Task Force One | firemuseum.com

