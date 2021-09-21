Bluff City Life: Friday, 10 Sept
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Stories from the Pentagon (1/2)
A firefighter share his experience when called up into the aftermath of 9/11 and the significance of Fire Museum of Memphis in honoring our heroes.
Herman Redwine | Tennessee Task Force One | firemuseum.com
A Song for Nurses & First Responders
Not all heroes wear capes, meet the man behind this tribute song and his personal inspiration for the lyrics.
Jacob Restituto | Singer-Songwriter | YouTube | Instagram | Spotify - @JacobRestituto
Click here to watch the official lyric video to Hero by Jacob Restituto.
Viral Spinach Rotel Dip
Get a bite of this sensational spinach rotel dip! This recipe has gone viral, but we’re putting it to the taste test!
Rahman McWilliams | Owner of Cut Lab in Oak Court Mall | cut-lab.com | YouTube - @RahmanMcWilliams
Stories from the Pentagon (2/2)
Major McNeil | Tennessee Task Force One | firemuseum.com
