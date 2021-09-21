Arkansas cases and deaths lower than projections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero provided an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

Gov. Hutchinson encouraged those who could donate blood, saying the American Red Cross supply was low to the recent hurricanes and health issues.

Over the past 24 hours, new cases have increased by 1,401 of those cases, 90 are from Craighead County.

Active cases have fallen by 779 to 14,225.

Deaths have increased by 17 to 7,499.

Since Monday, the state has received 40,070 additional vaccine doses, with 7,228 doses given.

A total of 301,069 Arkansans have been partially immunized, with 1,312,459 fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have fallen by 34 overnight to 993. The number of people on ventilators has dropped by 11 to 278.

A UAMS prediction showing cases from Aug. 17 to Sept. 19 showed cases were lower than predicted.

On Sept. 13, Arkansas was projected to have just under 4,500 cases, with just above 1,500 cases being reported the same with deaths just over 35 deaths were projected with just over 20 being reported.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed areas in the state that are offering monoclonal antibody therapy for those seeking treatment.

Sites around Arkansas with and without monoclonal antibody therapy sites. (Gov. Asa Hutchinson)

