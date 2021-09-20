Advertise with Us
Tennesseans vote for new state license plate(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee 225 celebration is still underway and the governor is asking Tennesseans for help choosing the state’s new license plate.

Tennessee 225 celebrates 225 years of statehood. A year of events and activities across the state kicked off June 1.

Tennesseans can cast a vote for their favorite tri-star license plate through September 27. To cast your vote, click here.

