Soulful Food Truck Festival sets up shop in Memphis this weekend

Foodies swarm WF for food truck festival
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 5th Annual Soulful Food Truck Festival is hitting Tiger Lane in the Bluff City this weekend.

The festival is set for Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for general admission and VIP access is from 11 a.m. to noon.

Organizers say there will be 24 food trucks, eight food vendors, vegan options, live music, two DJs and a kids zone.

Childer five years of age and under have free admission. Children ages 6 - 12 are $5 at the gate.

General admission is $10 and VIP access is $20.

The festival is a rain or shine event. For more information and tickets, visit soulful21.eventbrite.com.

