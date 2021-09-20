Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder talked about the current state of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. She also spoke about her message to those who are still vaccine hesitant.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

