Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

By By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11.

The vaccine maker said Monday it plans to seek authorization for this age group soon in the U.S., Britain and Europe -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

Pfizer studied a lower dose of its two-dose vaccine in more than 2,200 kindergartners and elementary school-aged kids.

The kids developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

