Oklahoma schedules 1st executions in 6 years

Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago,...
Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago, following series of mishaps.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has scheduled its first executions since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list of seven executions set Monday is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell.

The Edmond businessman was shot to death in front of his family during a carjacking.

The execution was scheduled despite the state parole board’s Sept. 13 recommendation that his death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

Jones has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

