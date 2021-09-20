Muggy and wet pattern remains through Tuesday with big changes on the way for the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our muggy and unsettled pattern continues as we start this new work week. Isolated to scattered showers expected today with more widespread rain on Tuesday as a cold front moves through. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of west Tennessee and north Mississippi through this evening. Following the front, cooler and dry weather for the remainder of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, muggy with highs in the low 80s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low temperatures will fall near 70 and light winds.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Fall officially arrives on Wednesday, the 22nd and it will definitely feel like it with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s by Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both days with highs near 80.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

