More isolated showers or storms this afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of west Tennessee and north Mississippi through this evening. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms. It will remain muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low temperatures will fall near 70 with light winds.

TUESDAY: A cold front will bring scattered showers or storms. It will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers could linger into Tuesday night along the front. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s by sunrise Wednesday

REST OF THE WEEK: Fall officially arrives on Wednesday, the 22nd and it will definitely feel like it with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s with low temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both days with highs near 80.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

