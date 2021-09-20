Mid-South sees high COVID-19 cases in children as many wait for vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New data show more than 25,000 children in Tennessee have contracted COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

It shows that the virus is still very much a threat for people of all ages. Now, Pfizer is announcing a new plan to eventually expand vaccine eligibility.

Monday, the company reported good immune response from the vaccine in those between five and 11 years old.

The vaccine is currently available to children aged 12 and up, but in Shelby County that age group accounts for only seven percent of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

Doctors want to see those numbers go up, but don’t expect that to happen quickly, even as a vaccine for those five to 11 years old is closer to being approved.

Pfizer said it could soon submit data to the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine in that age group.

In clinical trials, Pfizer reports children in that age group showed a good immune response to a smaller dose. About a third of the current dosage given to those 12 and up.

The next step is FDA emergency use authorization, then full approval.

“That could be a month or two, but [federal health officials] are saying possibly by the end of October,” said Dr. Sandy Arnold, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital chief of pediatrics infectious disease.

This is potentially good news ahead of the fall and winter holiday season. However, Arnold said making the vaccine available for younger kids is only half the battle.

“Lots of parents are not getting their children vaccinated,” Arnold said.

A Kaiser Family Foundation study shows 40 percent of parents surveyed say they will take a wait-and-see approach before getting their child vaccinated when the shots become available for younger kids.

Arnold said there is plenty of data to show how safe the vaccines are as more than 380 million doses have been administered in the U.S. alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports adverse effects in fewer than five out of each million recipients.

“People need to know just because it hasn’t been around for a long time doesn’t make it experimental anymore,” Arnold said. “I can see not wanting to be the first person in line necessarily if you’re wary of these things, but don’t worry. A lot of people have lined up before you. They have received this vaccine and they’ve given it to their children.”

Arnold said the request from Pfizer this week is welcomed news for millions of parents nationwide.

“People whose children have underlying conditions that put them at higher risk and or people who just don’t want their children to get COVID. Because why should a child become very ill from a disease that is preventable? Then they will at least have the relief to be able to vaccinate their children,” Arnold said.

There are currently 13 patients at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital with COVID-19.

If you’re eligible for a vaccine now, you can find a location locally here.

