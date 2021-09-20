Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Sheriff Swilley says a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk.

Coroner Ellis Stuart says two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it, with the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside after arriving at a family member’s home.

The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. Stuart said his body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Memphis police on scene of shooting in Parkway Village on September 19, 2021.
6 people shot, 4 dead in Memphis shootings early Sunday
High School Football
Two Memphis high schools banned from Tennessee state football playoffs for two years
Nam King Chinese restaurant in of Austin Peay Highway in Memphis, TN.
Long-time Memphis restaurant makes resurgence after 2020 tragedies
Millington bank robbery
Police stop Millington bank robbery

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 20
Health department reports 11 additional virus deaths in Shelby County
Antonio Marshall
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash no show in court
'Your way is failing': Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
'Your way is failing': Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
Katrina Robinson
Embezzlement trial against Tennessee state senator Katrina Robinson enters day 5