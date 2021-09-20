Advertise with Us
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19

Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis charter school student died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Martin Luther King College Prep, the school community learned of the loss of the student due to COVID-19 September 1. The student had been out of school since August 16 due to an unrelated issue before being diagnosed with the virus.

The school released the following statement regarding the death of the student:

“Every death from this virus is one met with immense sorrow; but there is especially profound grief when it is the passing of one of our students. Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to the family, friends, teachers, and all who knew the student--who one MLK College Prep teacher described as “a bright young girl who was a joy to have in class.”

