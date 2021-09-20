Advertise with Us
Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for illness

MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler(Action News 5/MPA)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are saying goodbye to another one of their own this week.

The Memphis Police Association shared a Facebook post, Monday announcing the death of Memphis Police Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler.

MPA says Shindler died while receiving treatment for an illness at Baptist East Hospital. We are working to learn if that illness could have been COVID-19.

The 35-year-old served with the department for 12 years and was currently assigned to the Mt. Moriah Station.

He is survived by his wife Beth and their two children.

MPA says Shindler is “remembered as a good friend, husband, father and dedicated police officer.”

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Foodies swarm WF for food truck festival
Soulful Food Truck Festival sets up shop in Memphis this weekend
Long-time Memphis restaurant makes resurgence after 2020 tragedies
