Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for illness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are saying goodbye to another one of their own this week.

The Memphis Police Association shared a Facebook post, Monday announcing the death of Memphis Police Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler.

MPA says Shindler died while receiving treatment for an illness at Baptist East Hospital. We are working to learn if that illness could have been COVID-19.

The 35-year-old served with the department for 12 years and was currently assigned to the Mt. Moriah Station.

He is survived by his wife Beth and their two children.

MPA says Shindler is “remembered as a good friend, husband, father and dedicated police officer.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.