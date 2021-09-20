Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run Saturday night near Orange Mound.

Memphis police say a man was sitting in his wheelchair in the bike lane on Pendleton Street when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, killing him.

Investigators say the driver never stopped to help the victim and police could not locate any witnesses who saw the crash.

Officers said the vehicle would have a broken headline and front-end damage but there is no word on the make and model of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this crash or believe you may have seen the vehicle involved, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or leave a tip at www.crimestopmem.org.

