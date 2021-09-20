Man dies in hospital after weekend shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting in north Frayser after officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound inside a vehicle Sunday night.

Investigators say first responders got to the scene around 11:45 p.m. on Gruber Drive. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition but he did not survive his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

9/19: At approx. 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 2939 Gruber Dr. One male was located inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound and was transported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 20, 2021

