Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man dies in hospital after weekend shooting in Frayser

A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal shooting in north Frayser after officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound inside a vehicle Sunday night.

Investigators say first responders got to the scene around 11:45 p.m. on Gruber Drive. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition but he did not survive his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Memphis police on scene of shooting in Parkway Village on September 19, 2021.
6 people shot, 4 dead in Memphis shootings early Sunday
High School Football
Two Memphis high schools banned from Tennessee state football playoffs for two years
Nam King Chinese restaurant in of Austin Peay Highway in Memphis, TN.
Long-time Memphis restaurant makes resurgence after 2020 tragedies
Millington bank robbery
Police stop Millington bank robbery

Latest News

Katrina Robinson
Embezzlement trial against Tennessee state senator Katrina Robinson enters day 5
Zavon Payne
19-year-old charged in murder of Five Guys teen worker in court
Katrina Robinson
Day 5: Embezzlement trial against Tennessee state senator Katrina Robinson continues
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11