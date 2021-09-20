Health department reports 11 additional virus deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 297 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County with 11 additional deaths due to complications with the virus.

The Shelby County Health Department says there have been 138,585 total cases with a death toll of 1,973 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,900 active cases in Shelby County and children account for 1,927 of those cases.

The Delta variant has been largely impacting children during the summer surge as schools and the community reopened with looser restrictions.

Within the last 24 hours, 87 children are confirmed to have the virus. And over 24,000 pediatric cases have been reported in Shelby County since the pandemic started.

Due to the rapid spread of the virus, the Shelby County Health Department reinstated a countywide mask mandate in August to get transmission under control.

Over the last few weeks, the county has seen record-breaking numbers in daily case totals, hospitalizations and positivity rates.

ICU and acute care capacity has remained in the red zone for weeks in Shelby County and the county saw its highest positivity rate of over 24% in late August.

Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate (SCHD)

The rate has since dropped but health officials say there’s one other thing they believe can help slow the spread -- getting vaccinated.

Below is the county’s updated vaccine data:

479,833 total people vaccinated

83,714 people partially vaccinated

396,119 people fully vaccinated

860,513 total vaccinations administered

9,889 vaccinations reported with last seven days

The goal for herd immunity is to reach 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Visit http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data to learn more about COVID-19 and vaccinations in Shelby County.

